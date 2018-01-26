Дмитрий Чернышев (mi3ch) wrote,
60 place in rating
Дмитрий Чернышев
mi3ch

арт



немного уличного искусства


























Tags: art, рисунки
Subscribe
  • Post a new comment

    Error

    Anonymous comments are disabled in this journal

    switch
    default userpic

    Your reply will be screened

    Your IP address will be recorded 

    Help
  • 26 comments